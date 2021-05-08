Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 145.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 1,493.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 88,464 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,664. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

