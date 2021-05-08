Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 3,013 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 964,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 116,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.