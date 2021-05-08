Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,579,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after buying an additional 258,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 227,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

