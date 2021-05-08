Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Down 0.5%

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.10 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14). 842,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 770,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.40 ($1.14).

The stock has a market cap of £375.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

