Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.84.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

