Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $8.17 on Friday, hitting $126.26. The stock had a trading volume of 948,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,010. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

