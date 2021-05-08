Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.84.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.