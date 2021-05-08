Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $177.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

