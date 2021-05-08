Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Separately, Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.75. Renalytix AI has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Renalytix AI by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.