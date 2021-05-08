Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inozyme Pharma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.46).

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

