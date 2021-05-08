Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unity Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $253.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 30,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.