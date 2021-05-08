Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

