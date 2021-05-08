Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Root, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Root in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Root has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Root by 209.7% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Root by 156.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,318,000.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

