Research Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the company will earn $5.90 per share for the year.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

CNC opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Centene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Centene by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.