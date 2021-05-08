Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ocugen, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ocugen in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

