Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on REZI. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

