Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of REZI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.28. 904,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.