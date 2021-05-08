Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $540,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $7.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $8.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RESN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

Shares of Resonant stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 860,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,880. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Resonant has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Resonant by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

