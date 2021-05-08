Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 686.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 92,321 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 842,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,492,000 after purchasing an additional 112,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

