Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

QSR opened at C$84.38 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$67.77 and a 52-week high of C$87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.90 billion and a PE ratio of 40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.666 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.14%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

