Reviewing Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -19.42% -17.78% -3.30% Ashford Hospitality Trust -53.75% -636.46% -9.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.57 $370,000.00 $1.41 4.81 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.20 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.23

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

