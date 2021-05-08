Reviewing Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

This table compares Global Blue Group and Leaf Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A Leaf Group $154.96 million 1.97 -$26.84 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leaf Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Blue Group and Leaf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Leaf Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Leaf Group has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.92%. Given Leaf Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leaf Group is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Leaf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31% Leaf Group -5.98% -25.95% -11.97%

Volatility and Risk

Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leaf Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. This segment also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for the audience. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. It sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.