Reviewing New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New World Development and Office Properties Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New World Development $7.61 billion 0.44 $357.25 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.96 $30.33 million $6.01 4.57

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than Office Properties Income Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of New World Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

New World Development has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

New World Development pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares New World Development and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New World Development N/A N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust 12.20% 4.38% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New World Development and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New World Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than New World Development.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats New World Development on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes faÃ§ade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a total of 17 hotel properties with approximately 7,400 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

