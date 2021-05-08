Reviewing TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. TIM pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares TIM and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% Orange N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TIM and Orange, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orange 0 4 2 0 2.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIM and Orange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion 1.35 $917.85 million $1.03 11.46 Orange $47.31 billion 0.72 $3.37 billion $1.14 11.22

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than TIM. Orange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TIM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats Orange on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

