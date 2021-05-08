Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of RVLV traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,475. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

