Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €109.30 ($128.59).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €88.04 ($103.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a fifty day moving average of €87.04 and a 200-day moving average of €82.91.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

