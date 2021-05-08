Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Rhino Resource Partners LP (OTCMKTS:RHNO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Rhino Resource Partners shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 142,868 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO)

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

