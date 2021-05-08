RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €28.20 ($33.18) and last traded at €28.20 ($33.18). Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.00 ($32.94).

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.20.

About RIB Software (ETR:RIB)

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for infrastructure, civil engineering, road and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that enables structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

