Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

RIGL opened at $3.38 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $575.01 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

