RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a na rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.86.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.16 and a 12 month high of C$21.69. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

