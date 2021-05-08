RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

Shares of RLJ opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.