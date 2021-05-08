RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.
Shares of RLJ opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
