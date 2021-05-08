Robert L. Salomon Sells 4,011 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert L. Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $792.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

