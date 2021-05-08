Robert W. Baird Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $30.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $630.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,031,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 211,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.