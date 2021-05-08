Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK opened at $270.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.67 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

