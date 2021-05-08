Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $989,054.64 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.68. 616,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,034. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.65. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.67 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.