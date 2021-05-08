Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $284.18, but opened at $310.00. Roku shares last traded at $327.71, with a volume of 148,701 shares.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.83.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

