Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.40 million.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $32.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,761,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,992. Roku has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.20 and a 200 day moving average of $342.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $405.59.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

