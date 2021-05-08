Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $499.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $486.00 to $499.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $447.67.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $444.46 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $344.76 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 75.6% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

