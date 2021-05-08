Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $70.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.81.

PINS opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

