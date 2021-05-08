Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $19.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

