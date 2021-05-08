Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $15.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

