Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $171.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.67.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.20. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.