Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Investec lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. 4,371,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,312. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

