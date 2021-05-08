Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

TSE:MFI opened at C$26.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.58. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$23.20 and a 52 week high of C$30.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.12.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

