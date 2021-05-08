Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $119.95. 369,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day moving average is $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.78.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

