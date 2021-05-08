RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Lifted to C at TheStreet

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 354,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in RPT Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

