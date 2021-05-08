RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RSNAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.93.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

