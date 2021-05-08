RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.23 ($61.44).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

