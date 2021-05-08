Rtw Investments, Lp Sells 450,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

