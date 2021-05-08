Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSFY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272. Rubis has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.

Get Rubis alerts:

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Rubis Terminal, Rubis Énergie, Rubis Support and Services. The Rubis Terminal segment comprises the liquid product storage activities. The Rubis Énergie segment includes petroleum product distribution activities.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.